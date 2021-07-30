Still Smoky Sunday & A Bit Cooler

SUNDAY: Smoky conditions continue into Sunday with “Unhealthy” to “Very Unhealthy” air quality expected. Temperatures will bea slightly below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Conditions look to stay steady as we go into the next business week, with highs warming into the 80s for most under partly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Smoke is again possible Monday and Tuesday with north winds, with perhaps some improving conditions Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue Thursday and Friday with highs warming a little bit, warming into the 80s and 90s. There is a chance for a few showers on Thursday, but there looks to be a better chance of showers and some thunderstorms late Friday.

SATURDAY: A few lingering showers or storms are possible on Saturday morning but otherwise it looks to be a partly cloudy day with highs near 90.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Sunny with haze and smoke. Cooler. Low: 55. High: 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Smoky skies. Low: 57. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Some smoke, improving late. Low: 62. High: 86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 89.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 65. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of storms. Low: 67. High: 87.

SATURDAY: A few morning showers. Low: 66. High: 89.