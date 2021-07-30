Advertisement

Still Smoky Sunday & A Bit Cooler

Storms Possible Late Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDAY: Smoky conditions continue into Sunday with “Unhealthy” to “Very Unhealthy” air quality expected. Temperatures will bea slightly below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Conditions look to stay steady as we go into the next business week, with highs warming into the 80s for most under partly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Smoke is again possible Monday and Tuesday with north winds, with perhaps some improving conditions Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue Thursday and Friday with highs warming a little bit, warming into the 80s and 90s. There is a chance for a few showers on Thursday, but there looks to be a better chance of showers and some thunderstorms late Friday.

SATURDAY: A few lingering showers or storms are possible on Saturday morning but otherwise it looks to be a partly cloudy day with highs near 90.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Sunny with haze and smoke. Cooler. Low: 55. High: 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Smoky skies. Low: 57. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Some smoke, improving late. Low: 62. High: 86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 89.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 65. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of storms. Low: 67. High: 87.

SATURDAY: A few morning showers. Low: 66. High: 89.

Most Read

Laundromat bans kids
VNL Investigates: Fargo laundromat bans kids
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz out indefinitely after suffering foot injury
Man arrested after 11-year-old found with head injury
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Authorities in Pembina County, ND are searching for Jaykob Knutson.
UPDATE: Missing Pembina County boy located

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather 6:00PM Saturday July 31
Valley News Live Weather 6:00PM Saturday July 31
10:00PM Weather July 30
10:00PM Weather July 30
10:00PM Weather July 30
6:00PM Weather July 30
5:00PM Weather July 30
5:00PM Weather July 30