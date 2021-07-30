Reward offered in cattle shooting case out of Kidder County

FARGO, N.D. (newsdakota.com) - A substantial reward is announced for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or persons involved in a cattle shooting case in Kidder County.

The Kidder County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, July 29, that cattle had been found shot in the Dawson and Tappen areas.

The crime reportedly happened earlier in the month of July.

A $24,000 reward has now been offered for information on the case.

If you have a tip on the shooting, you can call the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association at 701-223-2522 or the Sheriff’s office at 701-475-2422.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.