Olympics livestreams, July 30

TOKYO, Japan — Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.

In the pool, it will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles. A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.

On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.

And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final.

Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

WATCH ON KVLY:

7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime

10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus

LIVESTREAMS:

11:00 p.m. CT (Thursday): Trampoline, Women’s qualification and final

11:40 p.m. CT (Thursday): Women’s Basketball, USA vs. Japan

12:00 a.m. CT: Canoe Slalom, Men’s Kayak (K-1) semifinal and final

12:00 a.m. CT: Shooting, Women’s Sport Pistol Final

12:45 a.m. CT: Archery, Women’s Individual Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals

1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Women’s 3m Springboard prelims

1:30 a.m. CT: Badminton, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

1:30 a.m. CT: Women’s Water Polo, USA vs. ROC (Russian athletes)

2:30 a.m. CT: Rugby, Women’s Quarterfinals

3:00 a.m. CT: Judo, Women’s 78+kg & Men’s 100+kg repechages, semifinals and finals

4:30 a.m. CT: Fencing, Men’s Team Epee medal matches

5:00 a.m. CT: Baseball, USA vs. Israel

5:00 a.m. CT: Swimming, Heats in men’s 50m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, women’s 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay

5:00 a.m. CT: Track & Field Session 3

5:05 a.m. CT: Track & Field, Women’s Triple Jump qualifying

5:25 a.m. CT: Track & Field, Women’s Shot Put qualifying

6:00 a.m. CT: Women’s Soccer quarterfinal: USA vs. Netherlands

6:00 a.m. CT: Table Tennis, men’s singles medal matches

6:30 a.m. CT: Men’s 10,000-meter final

8:00 a.m. CT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Qatar vs. USA (Gibb/Bourne)

5:30 p.m. CT: Triathlon, mixed relay

7:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. USA (Claes/Sponcil)

7:00 p.m. CT: Rugby, Women’s Semifinals

7:00 p.m. CT: Track & Field Session 4

7:30 p.m. CT: Track & Field, Women’s Discus qualifying

7:40 p.m. CT: Track & Field, Men’s Pole Vault qualifying

8:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, Finals in men’s 100m butterfly, women’s 200m backstroke, 800m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relay

9:05 p.m. CT: Women’s Volleyball, USA vs. ROC (Russian athletes)

10:00 p.m. CT: Sailing, Men’s & women’s Windsurfer medal races

10:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Men’s singles bronze medal match

10:59 p.m. CT: Trampoline, Men’s qualification and Final

