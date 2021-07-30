ND has no plans to offer monetary incentives for vaccination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re holding out on getting a COVID vaccine because you’ve heard some states are going to pay people $100, don’t hold your breath.

We took the question to the North Dakota Department of Health and received this back.

“The state still has no plans to offer monetary incentives for vaccination; we have been advised by the Attorney General’s office that incentives for vaccinations may violate the anti-gifting clause of the North Dakota’s state constitution.”

