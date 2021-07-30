Advertisement

ND has no plans to offer monetary incentives for vaccination

ND Vaccinations
ND Vaccinations(kfyr)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re holding out on getting a COVID vaccine because you’ve heard some states are going to pay people $100, don’t hold your breath.

We took the question to the North Dakota Department of Health and received this back.

“The state still has no plans to offer monetary incentives for vaccination; we have been advised by the Attorney General’s office that incentives for vaccinations may violate the anti-gifting clause of the North Dakota’s state constitution.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundromat bans kids
VNL Investigates: Fargo laundromat bans kids
Africa nightclub’s new general manager Kwame Omane has been named in an investigation involving...
More trouble for Africa Nightclub management?
Rebekah Knapp
Beloved Midwife Dies in Car vs Semi Collision
Fargo City Commission meeting
Fargo City Commissioner seen raising middle finger at commission meeting
Woman hospitalized after being stabbed by man

Latest News

Honoring fallen police officer Ryan Bialke.
Funeral Scheduled for Red Lake Police Officer
Officer Gary Bommersbach signs off.
West Fargo Officer Retires
6:00PM Sports July 30
6:00PM Sports July 30
6:00PM News July 30 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 30 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather July 30
10:00PM Weather July 30