Moorhead mosque vandal apologizes, receives probation

Death to Islam vandalism, suspect(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of vandalizing a Moorhead mosque with racist and hateful graffiti back in April won’t spend another day in jail.

A Clay County judge sentenced 22-year-old Benjamin Enderle to five years of supervised probation, along with 40 hours of community service with a minority group, mandatory participation in a restorative justice program, and Enderle is prohibited from ever owning a firearm.

Enderle was caught on security cameras outside of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque, located at 2215 12th Ave. S. on April 24 using red spray paint to write messages on the building including, ‘Go to hell’ and ‘Death to Islam.’

Enderle apologized for his actions in court Friday morning and asked those in the community to forgive him.

Tonight on Valley News Live at 5 and 6, hear Enderle’s full apology and hear from members of the mosque who say what Enderle did has changed the way they live and worship.

