Advertisement

MN Candidate for Congress Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts

Mark Lindquist
Mark Lindquist(Mark Lindquist)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Mark Lindquist starts a 5-minute video on Facebook Thursday by stating, “I am not ok”.

Lindquist lives in Moorhead and performs for the largest crowds in America, including singing the national anthem at University of North Dakota hockey games. He says it all started singing for the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks baseball team. The singer and motivational speaker/entertainer is now running for Congress.

Thursday in his Facebook video, he admits checking himself into the Fargo VA Mental Health Clinic this week, and he talks openly about his battle with depression, suicidal thoughts and anxiety. In just a few hours on Thursday, the video had hundreds of comments and reactions.

Lindquist says he’s aware that “the last thing you can do as a political candidate is to admit you need help, but that needs to change”. He says he was inspired by Simone Biles to make the video, adding, “Maybe you don’t relate to Simone Biles; but you know me, and if Mark can ask for help, I can too.”

To watch the video, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEMI V CAR
Names released in fatal Clay County crash
Africa nightclub’s new general manager Kwame Omane has been named in an investigation involving...
More trouble for Africa Nightclub management?
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Man accused of murdering teen girl now charged with attacking jail guard
Amanda Leavy
UPDATE: Woman facing string of charges after assaulting, breaking ND Highway Patrol Trooper’s foot, court docs allege
New bike laws will soon go into effect in North Dakota

Latest News

Laundromat bans kids
VNL Investigates: Fargo laundromat bans kids
Horace High School Won’t Be Ready By First Day of School
News - Duplicate addresses in Horace causing mail, delivery issues
News - Duplicate addresses in Horace causing mail, delivery issues
6:00PM News July 29 - Part 4
6:00PM News July 29 - Part 4