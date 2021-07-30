MN Candidate for Congress Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Mark Lindquist starts a 5-minute video on Facebook Thursday by stating, “I am not ok”.

Lindquist lives in Moorhead and performs for the largest crowds in America, including singing the national anthem at University of North Dakota hockey games. He says it all started singing for the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks baseball team. The singer and motivational speaker/entertainer is now running for Congress.

Thursday in his Facebook video, he admits checking himself into the Fargo VA Mental Health Clinic this week, and he talks openly about his battle with depression, suicidal thoughts and anxiety. In just a few hours on Thursday, the video had hundreds of comments and reactions.

Lindquist says he’s aware that “the last thing you can do as a political candidate is to admit you need help, but that needs to change”. He says he was inspired by Simone Biles to make the video, adding, “Maybe you don’t relate to Simone Biles; but you know me, and if Mark can ask for help, I can too.”

To watch the video, click here.

