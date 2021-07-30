Advertisement

Man sentenced to 188 months on drug, gun charges

Mark Anthony Taylor, Jr. (27)
Mark Anthony Taylor, Jr. (27)(Grand Forks County, ND Correctional Center)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man convicted on drug and possession of gun charges is going to spend 15 years in jail.

Mark Anthony Taylor, Jr. from Minneapolis was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Department of Justice says on May 27, 2019 the Bureau of Indians Affairs responded to the scene of a rollover on the Spirit Lake Reservation. Officials say Taylor was one of three people in the car when it rolled, but he ran from police.

The two other people in the car were arrested and police found bags of meth and a scale.

On June 3rd, authorities were again at the Spirit Lake Reservation on reports of a shooting. They learned Taylor brandished a gun, threatened people inside a home with the firearm and then shot it multiple times.

Taylor was then arrested on June 3rd and taken to jail.

His case was investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Africa nightclub’s new general manager Kwame Omane has been named in an investigation involving...
More trouble for Africa Nightclub management?
Fargo City Commission meeting
Fargo City Commissioner seen raising middle finger at commission meeting
Rebekah Knapp
Beloved Midwife Dies in Car vs Semi Collision
Woman hospitalized after being stabbed by man
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest

Latest News

Drug overdose graphic
Grand Forks seeing disturbing increase in drug overdoses
NDT - Downtown Fargo Crime - July 30
NDT - Downtown Fargo Crime - July 30
NDT - Buffalo Wings & Rings - July 30
NDT - Buffalo Wings & Rings - July 30
The Fargo Blues Fest is back!
Valley Today - The Fargo Blues Fest is back!