Man sentenced to 188 months on drug, gun charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man convicted on drug and possession of gun charges is going to spend 15 years in jail.

Mark Anthony Taylor, Jr. from Minneapolis was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Department of Justice says on May 27, 2019 the Bureau of Indians Affairs responded to the scene of a rollover on the Spirit Lake Reservation. Officials say Taylor was one of three people in the car when it rolled, but he ran from police.

The two other people in the car were arrested and police found bags of meth and a scale.

On June 3rd, authorities were again at the Spirit Lake Reservation on reports of a shooting. They learned Taylor brandished a gun, threatened people inside a home with the firearm and then shot it multiple times.

Taylor was then arrested on June 3rd and taken to jail.

His case was investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.