Man arrested after 11-year-old found with head injury

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Police say Thursday morning they were called to the 1100 block of Mill Street for an 11-year-old that had a serious head injury. The initial report said that the child slipped and fell. Police say while they were at the home, they felt that the injury the child had, must have happened differently from what the caller originally described.

Further investigation at the hospital lead officials to believe that the child had been assaulted by an adult living in the same home. 56-year-old Reggie Bethel was arrested for Assault in the First Degree, Malicious Punishment of a Child, and Felony Child Endangerment.

