Horace High School Won’t Be Ready By First Day of School

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Horace High School will not be ready for the first day of school on Thursday, August 26.

The West Fargo school district sent an email to parents saying, in part, “While this is not the news we hoped to be sharing in preparation for the new year, we remain committed to providing equitable learning opportunities for our Hawk students. We are working closely with the staff at Horace High School and Heritage Middle School to accommodate both ninth and tenth grade students at Heritage until Horace High is deemed ready for use.”

When the school will be finished is up in the air. The district says contractors haven’t given them a timeline, as it all depends on how quickly they receive supplies.

The district plans to send an email update at the beginning of every other week to Heritage Middle School and Horace High School families. The next update will come August 2nd. For more information, families can visit the Horace High School transition webpage and the frequently asked questions page.

