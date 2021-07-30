Grand Forks seeing disturbing increase in drug overdoses

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is reporting a concerning increase in opioid overdoses.

Grand Forks Public Health says so far in 2021, there have been 37 suspected drug overdoses and 3 overdose deaths. Police say they’ve also had to deliver naloxone 19 times so far this year and the fire department has administered the drug eight times this year--Naloxone is an anti-overdose medication.

Authorities say the increase in overdoses is from counterfeit pills that appear to be oxycodone tablets but actually are fentanyl.

“As pharmaceutical opioids become harder to get, many illicit producers are trying to sell counterfeit pills as pharmaceutical opioids,” said Opioid Response Coordinator, Michael Dulitz. “Unfortunately, most of these illicit pills are made of other opioids, such as fentanyl, and vary widely in their dosage.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of support to address their drug addiction, reach out to the multiple recovery groups in your town. There is also a text-based support available at 701-335-6051.

