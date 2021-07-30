Advertisement

Governor Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Red Lake Nation Law Enforcement Officer Ryan Bialke

By Renee Nygren
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all State buildings in Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset, on Monday, August 2, 2021, in honor and remembrance of Red Lake Nation Police Officer Ryan Bialke.

Officer Bialke provided six years of dedicated service to the Red Lake Nation as a Police Officer for the Red Lake Nation Police Department. Officer Bialke was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Officer Bialke is survived by his wife Hester, his four children, his family and relatives, and numerous friends.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor and remembrance of Officer Bialke.

