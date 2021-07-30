Garage destroyed in fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A garage is a total loss after is was destroyed in a fire.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Friday at 202 1st St. S. in Fairmount. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV and a vehicle outside of the garage are also a total loss. The cost of damages is unknown.

The owners were in the house sleeping at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt. The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.