FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Blues Fest is back, and it is bigger than ever before.

There will be premiere blues acts including John Mayall, Samantha Fish, John Primer, and the Jeremiah Johnson Band. New this year; the Budweiser Side Stage will provide continuous music throughout the festival.

The 26th Annual Fargo Blues Fest will run today and Saturday, July 31st at Newman Outdoor Field. Gates will open at 1:00pm today and at 11:00am on Saturday.

The tickets are as follows:

· One Day: $40

· Two Day: $60

· VIP: $130

· Children 8 years and younger are FREE with a paid adult

· Tickets available at all Fargo and Grand Forks Happy Harry’s

The details of each of the performers from the Blues Fest roster can be found below:

John Mayall is often referred to as ‘The Godfather of British Blues’ with an impressive musical career that spans over 50 years. John is a singer, pianist, harmonica player, guitarist, and songwriter. You must check out the well-known Carolyn Wonderland, the first woman to hold the position of lead guitarist in any of John’s bands. You don’t want to miss this! He played the 2nd Fargo Blues Fest back in 1987 again in 2004 and we are so pumped to have him back! 9 p.m. Saturday

Samantha Fish is one of those performers you pray you get booked! Anyone who has ever heard Samantha Fish knows that she has earned her place in the top rank of contemporary blues guitarists and that her voice can wring the soul out of a ballad and belt out a rocker with roof-shaking force. What she can do with a guitar is simply amazing. Don’t miss Samantha Fish! 9 p.m. Friday

John Primer is a Chicago Blues Living Legend. John was taught by the founding fathers of the blues and in 1981 his biggest dream came true when he got to play with his idol, Muddy Waters! Muddy call John to lead his band and changed his life forever! He has recorded more than 87 albums with 17 albums in his own name. He has 2 Grammy Award nominations, was given 2 Lifetime Achievement Awards along with countless other awards. John was born in Mississippi on a sharecropper land and has blues running through his veins and is called ‘The Real Deal’. John is a legendary Chicago Blues Icon that has toured all over the America including Europe, Japan and South America. John last played the Fargo Blues Fest in 2011. 7 p.m. Saturday

Jeremiah Johnson is the voice of Mississippi River blues blending with the struggles of everyday life. He began learning the guitar at age 6, drawing inspiration from his rich St. Louis heritage and legendary guitarists like Eric Clapton and Hank Williams Sr. and Jr. You can hear Jeremiah Johnson on Touch Tunes Jukeboxes in bars and clubs across the country and on radio stations around the world. His 2016 album, Blues Heart Attack, reached #5 on the Billboard Blues Charts and 2020 album, Unemployed Highly Annoyed, hit #4. He songs have meaning coupled with his powerfully persuasive voice and master class musicianship. 7 p.m. Friday

Rocky Athas is known by critics and fans as The Texas Tornado, The Malice from Dallas, the Young Eric Clapton and The Last Great Bluesbreaker Guitarist. Previously the lead guitarist for 8 years with John Mayall, Rocky has successfully established his own solo career. We look forward to his musical message with some Texas style! 5 p.m. Saturday

Mississippi Heat is led by harmonica master and songwriter Pierre Lococque and is a world class Chicago Blues Band. Their motto is ‘Traditional Blues with a Unique Sound’ as they present fresh yet vintage-based musical ideas. They’re internationally known for their passionate blues delivery appearing in many world-famous festivals including many in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Dubai. Mississippi has made waves on the blues charts by regularly reaching the #1 spot on Living Blues Magazine’s radio charts. 5 p.m. Friday

Ally Venable is not for the faint of heart. Anyone who has left an Ally Venable show with ringing ears will come to expect rip-it-up guitar work. Guitar Player Magazine says, ‘Venable pulls off a stunner of gritty and/or sultry blues rock tunes embellished with lots of tasty guitar solos’. At 22 years of age, she has already won the 2014 and 2015 ETX Music awards Female Guitar Player of the Year and she and her band were the ETX Music Awards 2015 and 2016 Blues Band of the Year! She is touted as a must-see act for under-30-year-olds by America’s Blue’s Scene. 3 p.m. Saturday

Vella features Gabriella Valdes who’s already making waves on the internet and at 17 years old, she is positioning herself to be a household name. She recently went viral on social media and now boasts millions of followers. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Gabriella is all things rock & roll, blues, and soul. She describes herself as the love child of Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin and after you listen to her, you’ll know why. In total her music and covers have been played and streamed nearly 100 million times! 3:30 p.m. Friday

Miss Myra and the Moonshiners are a formidable 5-piece swing band with a fresh sound grounded in early jazz and blues playing original music with a broad menu of classics. They have developed a singular style which continues to delight audiences and dance halls. 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Deb Jenkins Band started over 39 years ago as Second Wind later changing their name to the Deb Jenkins Band. Their style is sometimes referred to as jazz but really the heart and soul of the band is rhythm and blues which makes you want to get up and dance, dance, dance! Noon Saturday

The Blue Wailers are a traditional 6-member blues group based in Minnesota. With years of playing experience, they respect tradition, paying homage to the greats like Robert Johnson, Son House, Elmore James and Muddy Waters while not being afraid to reach deep and bare their souls to the audience with bursts of creative fury! 2 p.m. Friday

The 3rd Street Blues Band is based out of Fargo and plays classic blues across the Fargo/Moorhead area. Consisting of 7 members, the band has several original songs as well as covers of legendary blues songs. Friday @ The Budweiser Side Stage between the Main Stage performers

Squishy Mud with Jim Stairs is an exciting blues-based band with an eclectic mix of covers and original compositions from electric Delta Blues, Chicago Blues, Blues Rock, electrified traditional blues and power blues along with a wide mixture of dancer friendly songs. Saturday @ The Budweiser Side Stage between the Main Stage performers

