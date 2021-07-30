Advertisement

Carson Wentz out indefinitely after suffering foot injury

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(kfyr)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century High Alum Carson Wentz started his first training camp with the Indianapolis Colts this week, and he’ll have to press pause after sustaining a foot injury at the end of Thursday’s practice.

Colts personnel announced that he is out indefinitely, and did not practice Friday. Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason has been taking reps in Wentz’s place.

Wentz is expected to undergo further tests to see how severe the foot injury is. There is no timetable for his return.

Wentz signed with the Colts this offseason after playing five years in Philadelphia, and winning a Super Bowl in 2016.

