Car crashes into Moorhead apartment building

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a building at the Summit Ridge apartment complex Thursday night.

Red River Dispatch has confirmed with Valley News Live that Moorhead Police responded to a call just after 8:15 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the accident or if there were people in the car.

Stay with Valley News Live as we work to bring you more information on this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.