Advertisement

Authorities, volunteers searching for missing Pembina County boy

Authorities in Pembina County, ND are searching for Jaykob Knutson.
Authorities in Pembina County, ND are searching for Jaykob Knutson.(Pembina County, ND Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Pembina County are searching for a missing boy who hasn’t been seen in the past three days.

The sheriff’s department says Jaykob Knutson was last seen at his home in Mountain, ND on July 27. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt and work boots.

After a day of searching, authorities say they’ve found a hat that belonged to him, but nothing else.

Volunteers and authorities are expected to search the area again on Friday, July 30 to try and find the boy.

If you have any information about him, call police at 701-265-4122.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Africa nightclub’s new general manager Kwame Omane has been named in an investigation involving...
More trouble for Africa Nightclub management?
Fargo City Commission meeting
Fargo City Commissioner seen raising middle finger at commission meeting
Woman hospitalized after being stabbed by man
Rebekah Knapp
Beloved Midwife Dies in Car vs Semi Collision
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest

Latest News

There will be premiere blues acts including John Mayall, Samantha Fish, John Primer, and the...
The Fargo Blues Fest is back!
A vehicle crashed into an apartment building Thursday evening.
Car crashes into Moorhead apartment building
10:00PM Weather July 29
10:00PM Weather July 29
10:00PM News July 29 - Part 2
10:00PM News July 29 - Part 2