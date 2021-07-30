Authorities, volunteers searching for missing Pembina County boy

MOUNTAIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Pembina County are searching for a missing boy who hasn’t been seen in the past three days.

The sheriff’s department says Jaykob Knutson was last seen at his home in Mountain, ND on July 27. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt and work boots.

After a day of searching, authorities say they’ve found a hat that belonged to him, but nothing else.

Volunteers and authorities are expected to search the area again on Friday, July 30 to try and find the boy.

If you have any information about him, call police at 701-265-4122.

