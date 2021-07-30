Area pools closed because of smoky conditions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pools in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead are closed Friday afternoon because of the smoky conditions.

According to the Fargo Park District website, all outdoor pools located at Davies Recreational Pool, Southwest Recreation Pool, Roger G. Gress Northside Pool, Island Park and Madison Pool & Splash Pad are closed for the afternoon session. They may open for its evening sessions and you can check for updates by clicking here. The Fargo Park District says its frequently monitoring the air quality index to determine when it’ll reopen the pools and that they’re taking it “day by day.”

In West Fargo, the Veterans Pool will be closed Friday and will provide updates throughout the weekend. You can check for that by clicking here.

The Moorhead Parks & Recreation says all Moorhead Wading Pools will be closed Friday and the Moorhead Municipal Swimming Pool will be closed until 4:30 p.m. You can check for updates by going to its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.