Woman hospitalized after being stabbed by man

(Gray News)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 31-year-old woman is in the hospital after police say she was stabbed by a man.

At around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Nellie’s Bar. Police say the woman went into an apartment and the man also tried to get inside and that’s when police say they got into an altercation.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dana Bohanon. The police says he’s not in custody, but there’s no threat to the public. The police also says a warrant is out for his arrest.

The police has not released the victim’s name but she was flown to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for surgery. Police say she’s in stable condition.

