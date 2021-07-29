West Nile has been identified in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Grand Forks says a pool of mosquitoes collected Thursday has been identified has having West Nile virus. The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urges people living there to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

The Health Department recommends residents to use insect repellent, limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible, and eliminate standing water around your home.

