West Nile has been identified in Grand Forks

A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...
A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s red-colored abdomen is filling with blood. C. quinquefasciatus is among the mosquitoes responsible for spreading the arboviral encephalitis, West Nile virus.(James Gathany/ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Grand Forks says a pool of mosquitoes collected Thursday has been identified has having West Nile virus. The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urges people living there to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

The Health Department recommends residents to use insect repellent, limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible, and eliminate standing water around your home.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

