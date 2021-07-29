United Way reaches backpack goal with help from Essentia

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health provided United Way with a donation of 512 backpacks this morning to help them reach their goal of 6,000 backpacks for their School Supply Drive.

Along with 512 backpacks, Essentia Health will provide 210 three-ring binders, 375 notebooks, and 515 packs of loose-leaf paper.

Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families in need starting on August 2nd and going until August 5th at Scheel’s Arena. The dates and times are as followed:

· Monday, August 2; 4:30-6 p.m.

· Tuesday, August 3; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

· Wednesday, August 4; 4:30- 6 p.m.

· Thursday, August 5; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

All information about the School Supply Drive is available at www.unitedwaycassclay.org.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.