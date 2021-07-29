Advertisement

United Way reaches backpack goal with help from Essentia

Essentia Health is donating 512 backpacks, 210 three-ring binders, 375 notebooks, and 515 packs of loose-leaf paper to help United Way reach their goal of 6,000 backpacks for families in need.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health provided United Way with a donation of 512 backpacks this morning to help them reach their goal of 6,000 backpacks for their School Supply Drive.

Along with 512 backpacks, Essentia Health will provide 210 three-ring binders, 375 notebooks, and 515 packs of loose-leaf paper.

Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families in need starting on August 2nd and going until August 5th at Scheel’s Arena. The dates and times are as followed:

· Monday, August 2; 4:30-6 p.m.

· Tuesday, August 3; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

· Wednesday, August 4; 4:30- 6 p.m.

· Thursday, August 5; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

All information about the School Supply Drive is available at www.unitedwaycassclay.org.

