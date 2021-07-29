Two MN men facing murder charges after overdose death of Erskine woman

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two Minnesota men have been charged in connection to the overdose death of an Erskine woman earlier this week.

29-year-old Georgie Piatkoff and 43-year-old Andre Metcalf are each facing one felony count of third-degree murder in the case, and Piatkoff is also facing a second-degree driving while intoxicated charge.

Court documents say on July 26, a trooper with Minnesota State Patrol saw a vehicle stopped on the shoulder with its passenger door wide open near the intersection of 160th Ave. S.W. and MN Highway 102.

When the trooper got out of his car, he could hear small children crying inside the vehicle and as he got closer, saw 32-year-old Katie Flick was dead on the ground. Documents say the deputy also saw two young children in the backset of the car and a male who was slumped over in the driver’s seat with shallow breaths. The trooper called for back up.

Documents say when the other officer arrived, they opened up the driver’s door and found a pack of beer at the feet of the male driver, as well as an open container in the center console. The driver, Piatkoff, was administered a dose of Narcan and became responsive, documents say. Piatkoff told officials he had taken Percocet. Troopers soon learned Piatkoff had a warrant out for his arrest and was not allowed to drive in Minnesota.

Documents say Piatkoff told deputies he and Flick were traveling with their son and daughter and bought Percocet and Xanax from a ‘guy named Dre,’ in the McDonald’s parking lot. Piatkoff said he and Flick then went to the liquor store and bought a six-pack and headed toward Fertile, Minn. Piatkoff stated he and Flick split on of the pills and snorted it on a dollar bill while driving, documents say. Piatkoff told deputies all he remembers after that is feeling hot and when he woke up, there were people around him.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Piatkoff’s phone and found the contact information for ‘Dre,’ and later executed another at ‘Dre’s’ home in Crookston. Andre Metcalf was arrested and later admitted to officer to getting approximately 18 ‘M30′ pills and selling two of them and 10 Xanax pills to Piatkoff. M30 pills are known to be laced with fentanyl and have been associated with a number of overdose deaths, court documents say.

If convicted of the third-degree murder charges, both men face up to 25 years in prison.

Mugshots for both men were not immediately available,

