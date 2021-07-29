Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 29

TOKYO, Japan — The women’s gymnastics all-around final begins at 5:45 a.m. CT on Thursday, but will go on without Simone Biles, who withdrew from the event Wednesday after also withdrawing from the team competition a day earlier.

More swimming medals will be awarded while track and field gets started with qualifying events.

The U.S. beach volleyball “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman look to finish pool play with a perfect record as they face the Netherlands. And both the men’s and women’s U.S. volleyball teams will be in action.Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

WATCH ON KVLY:

7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime Coverage

11:05 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage

LIVESTREAMS:

12:00 a.m. CT: Canoe Slalom, Women’s C-1 Semifinal and final

12:10 a.m. CT: Men’s Water Polo, USA vs. Italy

2:30 a.m. CT: Rugby, women’s pool, session 2

4:30 a.m. CT: Fencing, Women’s Team Foil medal matches

5:00 a.m. CT: Swimming, Heats in women’s 800m freestyle, women’s 200m backstroke, men’s 100m butterfly and mixed 4x100m medley relay

5:50 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Women’s All-Around - Main Coverage

5:50 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Women’s All-Around - Multi-view Apparatus Feed

6:00 a.m. CT: Table Tennis, Women’s medal matches

3:00 p.m. CT: Judo, Women’s 78kg & Men’s 100kg repechages, semifinals and finals

6:45 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men’s and women’s eight finals and single sculls finals A-C

7:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, USA (Ross/Klineman) vs. Netherlands

7:00 p.m. CT: Rugby, women’s pool, session 3

7:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 2 qualifying

7:15 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men’s High Jump Qualifying

7:45 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men’s Discus Qualifying

7:45 p.m. CT: Women’s Volleyball, USA vs. Turkey

8:00 p.m. CT: Cycling, BMX Racing, semifinals and finals

8:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, Finals in women’s 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, men’s 200m backstroke and 200m IM

9:05 p.m. CT: Men’s Volleyball, Brazil vs USA

