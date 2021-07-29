Advertisement

Parakeets find forever home

Budgies that were brought into CARE's in June, have all been adopted.
Budgies that were brought into CARE's in June, have all been adopted.(CARE's)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Birds released into the wild last month and brought to rescue, have all been adopted.

On Wednesday, The Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue, Education located in West Fargo announced that all 40 budgies that were brought to them have been adopted.

In June, a Moorhead man released 80 Budgies near the Moorhead Country Club. He brought 40 more to the center and left the area.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in metro
SEMI V CAR
UPDATE: Woman dies in car vs. semi crash
Red Lake Nation Officer shot and killed
Vehicle fire suspect
UPDATE: Woman cleared in arson case
Two Fargo Women Arrested After High Speed Chase

Latest News

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
Bail set at $1 million for Raymond Gunn
6:00PM July 28 - Part 2
6:00PM July 28 - Part 2
6:00PM News July 28 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 28 - Part 1
6:00PM Weather July 28
6:00PM Weather July 28