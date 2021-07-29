Parakeets find forever home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Birds released into the wild last month and brought to rescue, have all been adopted.

On Wednesday, The Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue, Education located in West Fargo announced that all 40 budgies that were brought to them have been adopted.

In June, a Moorhead man released 80 Budgies near the Moorhead Country Club. He brought 40 more to the center and left the area.

