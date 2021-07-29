Advertisement

More trouble for Africa Nightclub management?

GM involved in an incident at closed restaurant
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An embattled Fargo bar may be headed for another management issue. This latest discovery follows yesterday’s explosive city commission meeting regarding the Africa Nightclub’s suspended liquor license.

Africa nightclub’s new general manager Kwame “Daniel” Omane has been named in an investigation involving the Gorkha Palace, which is no longer operating.

On the Fourth of July, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said police responded to an after-hours party at Gorkha Palace. The restaurant is less than half a mile south of the Africa Nightclub.

Early that morning, police found a large crowd trying to get in.

“One of the persons trying to enter was actually holding a carry in bottle of liquor.” said Chief Zibolski

He went on to explain how no one would come forward to talk to police, except one man.

“An individual identified himself as the manager, Kwame Omane.” Chief Zibolski said.

No charges have been filed, but police say the case is still being investigated being bounced back and forth between the state’s attorney and the city attorney.

For Omane, what’s decided may have an impact on his new position with the Africa nightclub. A club that’s on its 3rd general manager since having its liquor license suspended earlier this month. One of those general managers, who was also their attorney, Stephen Baird, said he wants nothing to do with the club.

