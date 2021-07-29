Advertisement

Minnesota offering $100 to people who receive COVID-19 vaccine

MN Vaccine
MN Vaccine(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is offering more incentives for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz announced the state is joining the Biden Administration’s initiative to provide $100 to all Minnesotans age 12 and older who get their COVID-19 vaccine from July 30 through August 15.

Anyone in that age range will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card.

Starting on Wednesday, August 4, Minnesotans can verify their first dose and claim their gift card here.

This comes as the Delta variant is pushing cases up in Minnesota and across the country.

The Governor is joining a national effort, outlined in President Biden’s speech, to fight the rise of OCVID-19 as the new school year approaches and students go back to school.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEMI V CAR
Names released in fatal Clay County crash
Africa nightclub’s new general manager Kwame Omane has been named in an investigation involving...
More trouble for Africa Nightclub management?
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Man accused of murdering teen girl now charged with attacking jail guard
Amanda Leavy
UPDATE: Woman facing string of charges after assaulting, breaking ND Highway Patrol Trooper’s foot, court docs allege
New bike laws will soon go into effect in North Dakota

Latest News

Brock Hefel (left) Aidan Sponheim (right)
Deputies crawl through pipe to arrest pipeline protestors
Cinderella at Trollwood poster 2021
‘Cinderella’ Performance Cancelled Due to Air Quality
Wildfire Smoke in the RRV Thursday
Hazardous air quality conditions hit the valley hard
Rebekah Knapp
Beloved Midwife Dies in Car vs Semi Collision