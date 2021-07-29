Minnesota offering $100 to people who receive COVID-19 vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is offering more incentives for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz announced the state is joining the Biden Administration’s initiative to provide $100 to all Minnesotans age 12 and older who get their COVID-19 vaccine from July 30 through August 15.

Anyone in that age range will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card.

Starting on Wednesday, August 4, Minnesotans can verify their first dose and claim their gift card here.

This comes as the Delta variant is pushing cases up in Minnesota and across the country.

The Governor is joining a national effort, outlined in President Biden’s speech, to fight the rise of OCVID-19 as the new school year approaches and students go back to school.

