Hazardous air quality conditions hit the valley hard

Hazy skies may be the rule heading into the weekend
By Lisa Green
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The smoke from Canadian wildfires made its way back to the valley Thursday morning, causing some of the worst air quality conditions we’ve experienced all season. Viewers reported burning eyes and scratchy throats, trouble breathing, and the smell of campfire smoke even inside businesses and homes.

Valley News Live First Alert StormTeam Meteorologist Lisa Green says northerly winds carried the smoke from fires in Manitoba & Ontario directly south, spreading into most of the valley by the afternoon. Many areas dropped to the red and purple categories on the Air Quality Index, indicating unhealthy to hazardous air quality for everyone. The smoke will continue to linger in the valley for Friday with some minor improvements. Another surge of smoke is possible Saturday. As long as the massive fires continue to burn to the north, smoke will be a threat until colder weather kicks in.

Wildfire Smoke in the RRV Thursday
Wildfire Smoke in the RRV Thursday(First Alert StormTeam)

