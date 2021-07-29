Fargo City Commissioner seen raising middle finger at commission meeting
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A video clip from Monday’s Fargo City Commission meeting has generated a lot of buzz throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area. In the clip, you can see Deputy Major & Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raising his middle finger to Commissioner Tony Gehrig.
A heated conversation about tax incentives between the two Commissioners is what led to the hand gesture.
Piepkorn has yet to comment on the matter.
