Fargo City Commissioner seen raising middle finger at commission meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A video clip from Monday’s Fargo City Commission meeting has generated a lot of buzz throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area. In the clip, you can see Deputy Major & Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raising his middle finger to Commissioner Tony Gehrig.

A heated conversation about tax incentives between the two Commissioners is what led to the hand gesture.

Piepkorn has yet to comment on the matter.

