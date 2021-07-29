Advertisement

Family of murdered toddler planning memorial for 2nd birthday

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of a murdered Fargo toddler says they are planning a memorial this weekend to honor her birthday.

15-month-old Meka was pronounced dead in late November 2020 after spending four days on life support.

37-year-old Brandi Adeleke is charged with one count of murder and one count of felony child abuse and is being held on $1 million bond.

Aug. 1 will mark what would have been Meka’s 2nd birthday. Her family tells Valley News Live a memorial will be held in her honor at Gooseberry Park in Moorhead from 1-3 p.m.

Meka’s family says they will be letting go of lanterns for Meka, as well as sell ‘Justice for Meka’ t-shirts. They say all donations and proceeds will be put toward a tree the family can plant at the park with a plaque to honor and remember her with.

The family says the memorial is open to the public and invite those to the park to help remember a young girl taken far too soon.

