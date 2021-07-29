Duplicate addresses in Horace causing mail, delivery issues for some

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What used to be the quiet, sleepy town is now exploding with development and new residents, and there are growing pains the city wasn’t expecting.

“This is a first for us,” Barrett Voigt, Horace’s Community Development Director said.

Barrett says the city of Horace was alerted last week that those living on 7th St. E. have the same address as those living out near Oxbow. Barrett says the city is now working with both the United States Postal Service and Cass County to fix it.

Amanda Erickson has lived on 7th St. E. since November, and she says while she didn’t know what exactly this issue was, she knew something was up.

“Any time we invite guests or order anything, such as furniture or anything from Best Buy, we always have to say, ‘Do not put it in Google Maps, you will go to Oxbow.’ And then we’ll get a call from the delivery people in Oxbow and have to give them directions to our home from Oxbow,” Erickson said.

Our reporter wanted to test it out, so while sitting in Erickson’s driveway, our reporter put her address into Google Maps which said it would be about a 15-minute drive to Erickson’s house on 7th St. E.

Our reporter followed the navigation which brought her to a gravel road near the Oxbow Country Club.

One neighbor told our reporter he has been waiting for his Menard’s rebate in the mail and worries it got sent to the other address. Another neighbor said when he and his wife came to look at a house on the block back in February, their GPS system also took them to the gravel road near Oxbow.

“Something has to happen because it’s a mess,” Erickson said.

The city says it’s not clear how this happened and doesn’t know how long the solution could take.

Voigt says it could be as easy as proposing a street name change with the county, which those living on the block would get a say in, or it *could* mean changing the entire corridor.

“It’ll be a long-term process,” Voigt said.

Voigt says he’s just glad this was caught now and that so far, 7th St. E. is the only block impacted.

Meanwhile, Erickson says she’s hopeful this means people will finally be able to find her house soon.

“It will make life so much easier and get things where they need to be,” she said.

Voigt says if neighbors living on that road don’t want to wait, they can ask the city for their individual address to be changed. He says the proposal would then be presented to the county and would likely be changed immediately.

