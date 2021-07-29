Deputies crawl through pipe to arrest pipeline protestors

PARK RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two Hubbard County Deputies had quite the chase trying to arrest people trespassing inside an oil pipeline.

The Sheriff’s Department says on July 27, they were called to the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in Straight River Township, close to Park Rapids, on reports of two people who crawled into the pipeline and wouldn’t come out.

Authorities say they learned the two men were approx. 1,500 ft inside the 2,000 ft long pipe. The Sheriff’s Department says two deputies tied rope around themselves and went in after the suspects.

After a struggle inside the pipe, the suspects were eventually arrested.

The two men are identified as 25-year-old Brock Hefel from Iowa and 24-year-old Aidan Sponheim of Minneapolis, MN.

The pair are now in the Hubbard County Jail on charges of trespass and felony theft.

