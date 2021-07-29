‘Cinderella’ Performance Cancelled Due to Air Quality

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday evening’s performance of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella has been canceled.

Due to what the NDSU Climate Office calls an “unprecedented event” from Canadian wildfires, Trollwood Performing Arts School says the decision is necessary for the safety of the students, staff members, and audience.

Tickets will be refunded. If you would like to attend the show during the other remaining performances, please purchase tickets at Trollwood.org, by calling the Box Office at 218-477-6502, or visiting the Box Office at Bluestem Center for the Arts.

