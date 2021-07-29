Advertisement

Beloved Midwife Dies in Car vs Semi Collision

Rebekah Knapp
Rebekah Knapp(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about the woman who was killed following a crash between a car and semi along Highway 9 near Glyndon Tuesday night. Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Rebekah Knapp was heading east on 28th Ave N when she hit the side of a semi.

Knapp was a midwife, bringing more than 1,000 babies into the world during her career-- many times driving hours to do so. She was featured on Lifetime’s “Born in the Wild” in 2014 when a local woman delivered her baby outdoors in Manvel.

Knapp was also a member of the Tri-County Karlstad Ambulance Squad. The group posted that her loss will be felt throughout the many communities she served.

Through Go-Fund-Me, more than $6,000 has already been raised to care for Rebekah’s midwifery practice.

To read our previous reporting of the accident, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEMI V CAR
Names released in fatal Clay County crash
Africa nightclub’s new general manager Kwame Omane has been named in an investigation involving...
More trouble for Africa Nightclub management?
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Man accused of murdering teen girl now charged with attacking jail guard
Amanda Leavy
UPDATE: Woman facing string of charges after assaulting, breaking ND Highway Patrol Trooper’s foot, court docs allege
New bike laws will soon go into effect in North Dakota

Latest News

Brock Hefel (left) Aidan Sponheim (right)
Deputies crawl through pipe to arrest pipeline protestors
Cinderella at Trollwood poster 2021
‘Cinderella’ Performance Cancelled Due to Air Quality
MN Vaccine
Minnesota offering $100 to people who receive COVID-19 vaccine
Wildfire Smoke in the RRV Thursday
Hazardous air quality conditions hit the valley hard