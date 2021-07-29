Beloved Midwife Dies in Car vs Semi Collision

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about the woman who was killed following a crash between a car and semi along Highway 9 near Glyndon Tuesday night. Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Rebekah Knapp was heading east on 28th Ave N when she hit the side of a semi.

Knapp was a midwife, bringing more than 1,000 babies into the world during her career-- many times driving hours to do so. She was featured on Lifetime’s “Born in the Wild” in 2014 when a local woman delivered her baby outdoors in Manvel.

Knapp was also a member of the Tri-County Karlstad Ambulance Squad. The group posted that her loss will be felt throughout the many communities she served.

Through Go-Fund-Me, more than $6,000 has already been raised to care for Rebekah’s midwifery practice.

To read our previous reporting of the accident, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.