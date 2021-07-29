DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bring your empty stomachs and your adrenaline because the Becker County Fair is back. Attendees can enjoy good fair food and exciting carnival rides for starters.

This is the 127th year for this event. It is ongoing with the 150th year of celebrating Detroit Lakes. There will be showmanship demonstrations, tractor pulls, magicians, ventriloquists, automotive barrel racing, demo derby and tons more.

The fair will run from now until Saturday at the Becker County Fairgrounds. This is at the junction of Rossman Avenue and West Lake Drive. There will be daily specials for armbands. The fair is accepting food pantry items as well. Parking is $5.00.

For the full list of events, click here.

