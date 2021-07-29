Advertisement

The Becker County Fair is back

Attendees can enjoy tractor pulls, magicians, ventriloquists and automotive barrel racing for starters. Each day brings different specials for armbands.
Attendees can enjoy tractor pulls, magicians, ventriloquists and automotive barrel racing for...
Attendees can enjoy tractor pulls, magicians, ventriloquists and automotive barrel racing for starters. Each day brings different specials for armbands.(Becker County Fairgrounds)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bring your empty stomachs and your adrenaline because the Becker County Fair is back. Attendees can enjoy good fair food and exciting carnival rides for starters.

This is the 127th year for this event. It is ongoing with the 150th year of celebrating Detroit Lakes. There will be showmanship demonstrations, tractor pulls, magicians, ventriloquists, automotive barrel racing, demo derby and tons more.

The fair will run from now until Saturday at the Becker County Fairgrounds. This is at the junction of Rossman Avenue and West Lake Drive. There will be daily specials for armbands. The fair is accepting food pantry items as well. Parking is $5.00.

For the full list of events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEMI V CAR
UPDATE: Woman dies in car vs. semi crash
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Man accused of murdering 14-year-old faces new charges
New bike laws will soon go into effect in North Dakota
BAR CHANGES
Changes could be in the future for local bars as the city works to deal with how these establishments operate
Amanda Leavy
UPDATE: Woman facing string of charges after assaulting, breaking ND Highway Patrol Trooper’s foot, court docs allege

Latest News

Pressure Impacting Mental Health
Pressures in life impacting mental health of athletes and everyday people
11:00PM News July 28 - Part 2
11:00PM News July 28 - Part 2
11:00PM News July 28 - Part 3
11:00PM News July 28 - Part 3
11:00PM Weather July 28
11:00PM Weather July 28