Bail set at $1 million for Raymond Gunn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Raymond Gunn, the man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Fargo bar, made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Gunn’s attorney, Tracy Hines, confirmed with Valley News Live that bail has been set at $1 million.

Gunn is accused of killing 41-year-old Eric Hayes Saturday night between the Bison Turf and Loaf and Jug on North University Drive. Police say surveillance video shows Gunn falling backwards, shooting Hayes one time. You can read more on the shooting here.

Gunn will be in court again on September 1.

