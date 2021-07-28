Tokyo Olympics Livestreams, July 28

TOKYO, Japan — After finishing fifth in the team final, U.S. men’s gymnasts Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak compete for the coveted individual all-around title. Three livestreams are available to watch starting at 5:15 a.m. CT, including one dedicated to the Americans.

The U.S. men’s basketball team seeks redemption after its opening loss to France. The Americans take on Iran early Wednesday morning. And the first Olympic medals in 3-on-3 basketball will be awarded.

Men’s golf gets underway, minus two big names. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Five more swimming gold medals will be awarded and medals will be won in men’s rugby, men’s springboard synchronized diving, team equestrian and more.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. You can find all livestreamed events at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events may be subject to change.

WATCH ON KVLY:

12:00 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage

7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime Coverage

10:59 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage

LIVESTREAMS:

11:40 p.m. CT (Tuesday): Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran

12:00 a.m. CT: Cycling, Men’s Time Trial

1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Men’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final

2:30 a.m. CT: Rugby, Men’s medal matches

3:00 a.m. CT: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Semifinals

3:00 a.m. CT: Judo, Women’s 70kg & Men’s 90kg repechages, semifinals, finals

3:30 a.m. CT: Equestrian, Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

4:30 a.m. CT: Fencing, Men’s Team Sabre medal matches

5:00 a.m. CT: Swimming, Heats in women’s 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, men’s 200m backstroke and 200m IM

5:15 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Men’s All-Around Main Coverage

5:15 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Men’s All-Around - Team USA Tracker

5:15 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Men’s All-Around - Multi-view Apparatus Feed

6:45 a.m. CT: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Gold and Bronze medal games

5:30 p.m. CT: Men’s Golf, Round 1, Part 2

6:30 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men’s and women’s pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B; and single sculls finals D-F

7:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs. Kenya

7:00 p.m. CT: Rugby, Women’s pool round, session 1

8:00 p.m. CT: Cycling, BMX Racing quarterfinals

8:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Golf, Round 1, Part 2

8:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, Finals in men’s 800m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay

9:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) vs. Argentina

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.