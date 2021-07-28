Advertisement

TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching ‘Purge’

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are appealing for help as they investigate a shooting inside a Southern California movie theater that killed an 18-year-old woman and left her friend on life support.

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.

Barajas is a social media influencer with nearly a million TikTok followers. He’s on life support at a hospital.

Police are asking anyone who was at The Crossings mall in Corona Monday night to share information with detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in metro
Red Lake Nation Officer shot and killed
Vehicle fire suspect
Police looking for person of interest in arson case
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
SEMI V CAR
UPDATE: Woman dies in car vs. semi crash

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
CDC leader: Masks, vaccination could halt surge
Fire graphic
$10,000 in damages following Grand Forks laundromat fire
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
Family still has no answers after man, 90, dies in hot van outside retirement home
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
90-year-old dies forgotten in hot van in Arizona