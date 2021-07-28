Advertisement

Police: Car prowler fights officer, later put in cuffs

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for multiple charges after police say he broke into a car and then fought with police.

Late in the night of Tuesday, July 27, police got a call about a car prowler in the area of the 1300 block of 13 1/2 St. S. The victim confronted the suspect, but the suspect then took off.

Police were then called and tracked down 24-year-old Cameron Redroad, who doesn’t have a permanent address.

Before arresting Redroad, police say he fought with officers.

Eventually, Redroad was taken into custody and faces potential charges of Preventing arrest, Assault on a Peace Officer, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Refusing to Halt, and two open warrants.

Police say if you notice any unusual activity in your neighborhood, you should give them a call.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in metro
Red Lake Nation Officer shot and killed
Vehicle fire suspect
Police looking for person of interest in arson case
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
SEMI V CAR
UPDATE: Woman dies in car vs. semi crash

Latest News

Fire graphic
$10,000 in damages following Grand Forks laundromat fire
News - UPDATE: Woman dies in car vs. semi crash
News - UPDATE: Woman dies in car vs. semi crash
Valley Today Weather - July 28
Valley Today Weather - July 28
Attendees can sample food including street corn, fresh grilled salmon and candied bacon for...
Gathering food stands to help rebuild Gigi’s Playhouse