Police: Car prowler fights officer, later put in cuffs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for multiple charges after police say he broke into a car and then fought with police.

Late in the night of Tuesday, July 27, police got a call about a car prowler in the area of the 1300 block of 13 1/2 St. S. The victim confronted the suspect, but the suspect then took off.

Police were then called and tracked down 24-year-old Cameron Redroad, who doesn’t have a permanent address.

Before arresting Redroad, police say he fought with officers.

Eventually, Redroad was taken into custody and faces potential charges of Preventing arrest, Assault on a Peace Officer, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Refusing to Halt, and two open warrants.

Police say if you notice any unusual activity in your neighborhood, you should give them a call.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.