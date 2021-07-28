North Dakota man sentenced to 10 years in prison following report of indecent exposure in front of Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man will be spending 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after he exposing himself to a woman in Fargo.

On January 4, 2019, the woman said a man was masturbating in his vehicle outside of her home. The vehicle was gone by the time an officer went out there. A neighbor spotted the vehicle outside of that same home again three days later.

The police ran the vehicle’s license plate through the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry and learned that the vehicle belonged to 32-year-old LaSamuel Richardson III. GPS records show that he was outside of the woman’s house on those days.

The police later found him in his vehicle in a parking lot near Island Park. Before officers arrived, a detective saw him get out of his vehicle driven by a woman. Officers pulled over that vehicle and recovered 12 rounds of 9MM ammunition in Richardson’s coat pocket. The woman later provided investigators with a loaded 9MM pistol that Richardson hid in her vehicle. Officers also found an AR-15 rifle along with ammunition for that gun.

Richardson was arrested for indecent exposure and he was also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

