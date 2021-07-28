Minnesota officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak at camp

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Department of Health officials say they are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a camp for teenagers in the northwestern part of the state.

Communications specialist Erin McHenry says state health officials are aware of “a cluster of cases” at the Castaway Club Young Life Camp on Pelican Lake, about 45 miles east of Fargo, North Dakota. The facility typically hosts teenagers from about 10 states. Camp manager Greg Johnson says he’s aware of 10 coronavirus cases involving staff members over the past two weeks, with no new infections in the last week.

The number of infected guests wasn’t immediately known because cases may have been reported in other states.

