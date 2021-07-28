Man suspected of shooting and killing a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer says sorry during arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting and killing a police officer has been identified. Authorities say he knew what he was doing and said he is sorry.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, five Red Lake Tribal Police Officers were called to David Brian Donnell Jr.’s residence because he was reported to be suicidal.

When they arrived they found Donnell standing on the outside porch of the home. Officers attempted to have Donnell walk off the porch towards them, but he instead went inside the home and would not come out.

Although they tried talking to him through the window to try and get him to come out, he refused to comply.

The documents say, Officer Ryan Bialke kicked the front door to make a forced entry and that’s when gunshots started coming from inside the residence towards the officers.

Officer Bialke was hit by the gunfire through the front door and died of his injuries at the scene.

Authorities say they ran towards the woods to get away from the gunshots. After the shooting, Donnell was seen walking west from the scene through the trees and holding a rifle.

Officers received a call from a person who lives two houses away from where the shooting took place and says Donnell was there. She took a firearm away from him and requested officers come pick up Donnell.

As he was being arrested, documents indicate, he said to police officers he was sorry.

Donnell was interviewed by law enforcement and explained that he knew he was shooting at police officers and that he knew about an outstanding warrant and did not want to be arrested.

Donnell was arrested on probable cause and is currently in the Beltrami County Jail.

