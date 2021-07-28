Advertisement

Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in metro
Red Lake Nation Officer shot and killed
SEMI V CAR
UPDATE: Woman dies in car vs. semi crash
Vehicle fire suspect
Police looking for person of interest in arson case
Two Fargo Women Arrested After High Speed Chase

Latest News

North Dakota man sentenced to 10 years in prison following report of indecent exposure in front of Fargo home
Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
Bison Football to play at U.S. Bank Stadium
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
Governments, businesses race to reimpose mask mandates