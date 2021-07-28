Advertisement

Man accused of murdering 14-year-old faces new charges

Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23(Cass County Jail)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Fargo last month is now charged with assaulting an officer at the Cass County Jail. 22-year-old Arthur Kollie now faces a felony charge of simple assault of an officer. He’s being held at the Cass Countil Jail on multiple felony counts, including murder, after Jupiter Paulson was stabbed to death outside Party City in Fargo.

We reached out to Kollie’s attorney. We haven’t heard back.

