Gathering food stands to help rebuild Gigi’s Playhouse

Attendees can sample food including street corn, fresh grilled salmon and candied bacon for starters. The event will go from 11:30am to 1:30pm at Archer Real Estate Services. All proceeds go to help rebuild Gigi’s Playhouse.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bring your appetites this afternoon. Archer Real Estate Services, Thomsen Homes, and Guaranty & Title is having you sample foods from individuals and businesses to help rebuild Gigi’s Playhouse.

From 11:30am to 1:30pm, between 14 to 17 food stands will provide street corn, tacos, fresh grilled salmon, shrimp, candied bacon and much more. This event is free and open to the public.

The event will be at Archer Real Estate Services, located at 2600 9th Street South in Fargo. All proceeds received will go to help rebuild Gigi’s Playhouse.

