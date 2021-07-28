Advertisement

Frontier Bringing Nonstop Orlando Flight to Fargo

Hector International Airport Entrance
Hector International Airport Entrance(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Frontier Airlines will soon bring another option to travelers at Hector International Airport.  A route from Orlando to Fargo begins November 4. The flight will run 2 times per week, Thursdays and Sundays, with flights costing $69.

This is part of 20 new routes for Frontier. You can check out all the new flights by clicking here.

