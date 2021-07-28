Advertisement

Fallen officer involved in shooting identified

Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The officer who died of a gunshot wound while responding to a call has been identified.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety says that 37-year-old Officer Ryan Bialke responded to a call of a suicidal man with children possibly inside the residence near Redby, Minnesota.

The suspect opened fire on Bialke and was taken to Indian Health Service Hospital where he died.

Officer Bialke was a six-year veteran of the Red Lake Police Department.

He leaves behind his wife and four children. Earlier reports indicated that one person has been taken into custody.

