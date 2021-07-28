Changes could be in the future for local bars as the city works to deal with how these establishments operate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The bar scene in Fargo may be changing.

Not so much what you see as a customer, but how the city deals with the way establishments operate.

Once a month, Fargo’s Liquor Control Board meets, and on its upcoming agenda, Fargo police will sharing its latest findings of alleged bar violations.

Several businesses are on the latest list, many of which are known to police for frequent calls for service.

One of the liquor board’s responsibilities includes implementing disciplinary action.

The Africa Nightclub is again on the list and has taken its share of heat for incidents overtime at the establishment.

After hearing from law enforcement and the bar’s new general manager during a special meeting on Tuesday, the City Commission decided to continue its license suspension until needed background checks and other paperwork are completed.

“Do we have their background checks? Do we require it? My point is we need to be consistent and treat everybody absolutely the same,” said Commissioner John Strand.

Other commissioners agree this is the time to iron out wrinkles assuring that all liquor establishments are treated fairly.

The Old Broadway is one of the establishments to be discussed on Wednesday.

Just a couple of weeks ago a video surfaced on social media showing what is believed to be a bar employee assaulting a customer already being restrained by security.

“Bottom line is whatever action we take here today, it’ll set the tone for what we do for the other establishments,” said Commissioner Tony Gehrig.

Depending on what action is taken, it will be scrutinized by not only the city but the liquor establishments as well.

Reaching common ground may be a challenge for both sides.

