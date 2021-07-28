Car and Semi collide near Hwy 9 and 28th Street N; reports of passengers pinned
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision between a car and a semi-truck.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m at the intersection at Highway 9 and 28th Street North.
It’s being reported some passengers may be pinned or trapped inside a vehicle stuck under the semi.
