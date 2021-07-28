Advertisement

Car and Semi collide near Hwy 9 and 28th Street N; reports of passengers pinned

SEMI V CAR
SEMI V CAR(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision between a car and a semi-truck.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m at the intersection at Highway 9 and 28th Street North.

It’s being reported some passengers may be pinned or trapped inside a vehicle stuck under the semi.

Stick with Valley News Live as more details become available regarding this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in metro
Eric Hayes and his fiancé Kristie Janssen
“He did not deserve this.”: Fiancé of N. Fargo shooting victim speaks out
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Red Lake Nation Officer shot and killed
Kenneth Parker, 35, Casselton
Man caught rummaging through garages and vehicles

Latest News

10:00PM News July 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News July 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News July 27 - Part 1
10:00PM News July 27 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather July 27
10:00PM Weather July 27
BAR CHANGES
Changes could be in the future for local bars as the city works to deal with how these establishments operate