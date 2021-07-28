Car and Semi collide near Hwy 9 and 28th Street N; reports of passengers pinned

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision between a car and a semi-truck.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m at the intersection at Highway 9 and 28th Street North.

It’s being reported some passengers may be pinned or trapped inside a vehicle stuck under the semi.

Stick with Valley News Live as more details become available regarding this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.