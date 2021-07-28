Advertisement

Bison Football to play at U.S. Bank Stadium

(KVLY)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Bison fans will once again be heading to the Twin Cities to watch their team.

GoBison.com is reporting there will be a matchup between “two perennial powers in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.”

North Dakota State and Eastern Washington have signed a one-game contract to play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

It is the opening weekend of the 2023 college football season.

Ticket information for the game is not yet available.

