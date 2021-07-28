$10,000 in damages following Grand Forks laundromat fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Oil-soaked rags are being blamed for a fire at a laundromat that caused around $10,000 in damages.

The Grand Forks Fire Department says it responded to the Bubble Laundry Company in the 1400 block of 12th Ave. S. around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

When crews arrived, they learned the fire started in the laundromat and forced the people living above it to evacuate.

After an hour-and-a-half of working the scene, the laundromat opened back up and people were allowed back in their apartment.

No one was injured in the fire.

