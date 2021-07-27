Advertisement

Woman dies of possible Fentanyl overdose potentially caused by fake pills flooding region

(Gray tv)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman believed to have overdosed on Fentanyl.

On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a possible death along Highway 102 near Fertile, MN.

Katie Flick of Erskine, MN was declared deceased on the scene. Her remains were later taken to UND Pathology for an autopsy.

Upon further investigation, it was suspected Flick died of a Fentanyl overdose.

George Piatkoff, 29, of Erskine MN was with Flick on Highway 102. He was taken to Riverview Hospital after police arrived.

Piatkoff was later arrested along with 43-year-old Laschon Metcalf of Crookston. Both are currently facing pending charges.

Authorities say about 16 M30 pills, which are considered to be fake Percocet, were recovered. It is suspected these pills were laced with Fentanyl.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office states M30 pills have been flooding the region and are extremely deadly. Deputies say these pills have been accounted for as the source of multiple overdoses.

No further details are available at this time.

The investigation is in joint partnership with the Pine to Praire Narcotics.

